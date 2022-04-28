Albright honored by world leaders

WASHINGTON – Political and foreign policy elite gathered Wednesday to pay respects to the late Madeleine Albright, a child of conflict-ravaged Europe who arrived in the U.S. as an 11-year old girl and became America's first female secretary of state.

The trailblazing diplomat and champion of her adopted country as the world's “indispensable nation” was joyously remembered by President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton as a no-nonsense, valued adviser who did not suffer fools or tyrants.

Biden said Albright's name was linked with the idea that America is “a force for good in the world.”

“In the 20th and 21st century, freedom had no greater champion than Madeleine Korbel Albright,” he said.

He said he had learned of Albright's death last month of cancer at 84 while flying to Brussels for an emergency NATO summit on Ukraine and was struck by the memory of her key role in pressing for the expansion of the alliance in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union to protect Europe from a repeat of the carnage of World War II and the Cold War.

And Clinton, the man who appointed her U.N. ambassador in 1993 and then secretary of state in 1996, said his last conversation with Albright just weeks before her passing were dominated by her fears about the future of democracy at home and abroad.

Albright was born in Czechoslovakia, but her family fled twice, first from the Nazis and then from Soviet rule. They ended up in the United States, where she studied at Wellesley College and rose through the ranks of Democratic Party foreign policy circles.

On the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and one month before her death, The New York Times printed what would be Albright's last published writing. She wrote that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion would be a “historic error” that would cement his legacy as one of “infamy.”

“Until the end, she was still in a hurry to do good,” Clinton said.