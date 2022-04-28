Study details police racism in Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, using force more often on people of color, and maintaining a culture where racist language is tolerated, a state investigation launched after George Floyd's killing found.

The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights following a nearly two-year investigation said the agency and the city would negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staffers and others.

The report said police department data “demonstrates significant racial disparities with respect to officers' use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations and arrests.” And it said officers “used covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity, and maintain an organizational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic and disrespectful language with impunity.”

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said during a news conference after the report was released that it doesn't single out any officers or city leaders.

“This investigation is not about one individual or one incident,” Lucero said.

Neither she nor the report laid out a timeline for the negotiations. Consent decrees in federal cases often remain in place for years.

The report listed several steps that the city can take now, including implementing stronger internal oversight to hold officers accountable for their conduct, better training, and better communication with the public about critical incidents such as officer-involved shootings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vowed to cooperate with the state to make the needed changes.

“It made me sick to my stomach and outraged, and I think that our community feels the same way,” he said.

State investigators reviewed a decade's worth of information, including data on traffic stops, searches, arrests and uses of force, and examined policies and training.

Lucero said investigators interviewed officers throughout the department and “overwhelmingly, we found officers being very forthcoming.” The investigators also invited citizens to submit their own stories of encounters with Minneapolis police.