Biden seeking $33 billion from Congress for Ukraine

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, signaling a burgeoning and long-haul American commitment as Moscow's invasion and the international tensions it has inflamed show no signs of receding.

The package has about $20 billion in defense spending for Ukraine and U.S. allies in the region and $8.5 billion to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government providing services and paying salaries.

There's $3 billion in global food and humanitarian programs, including money to help Ukrainian refugees who've fled to the U.S. and to prod American farmers to grow wheat and other crops to replace the vast amounts of food Ukraine normally produces.

The package, which administration officials estimated would last five months, is more than twice the size of the initial $13.6 billion aid measure that Congress enacted early last month and now is almost drained.

“The world must and will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said. “And as long as the assaults and atrocities continue, we're going to continue to supply military assistance.”

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. in his nightly video address to his nation.

Biden's request to Congress comes with pleas from Zelenskyy for long-range and offensive weapons.

The U.S. and others have pledged to step up deliveries of such equipment, and summaries of Biden's plan mention artillery, armored vehicles and anti-air and anti-tank weapons and munitions.

Biden's $33 billion request is more than half the entire proposed $60 billion budgets for next year for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.

The $20 billion defense portion of Thursday's package amounts to about one third of Russia's entire military budget and is well over Ukraine's $6 billion defense expenditures.

Both figures are for 2021 and were compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Institute, a Swedish organization that studies defense issues.

Biden has proposed $800 billion for the Pentagon for next year.