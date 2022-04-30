Bronx zoo reveals birth of rare kangaroo

NEW YORK  A baby tree kangaroo is the first of its species born at the Bronx Zoo since 2008, zoo officials announced Friday.

The birth of the Matschies tree kangaroo joey is an exciting birth for the Bronx Zoo and a unique opportunity for people to observe one of natures most intriguing evolutionary adaptations, zoo director Jim Breheny said in a news release.

The Matschies tree kangaroo is native to Papua New Guinea and is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is arboreal and lives in mountain rainforests.

The species is much smaller than Australias well-known red kangaroo. An adult male Matschies tree kangaroo weighs between 20 and 25 lb. The joey is about the size of a human thumbnail at birth, zoo officials said.