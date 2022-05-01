Thom Browne holds a 'Teddy Talk' in playful toy-themed show

NEW YORK – The 500 audience members were sitting in neat rows, and they'd definitely gotten the memo on attire: All were perfectly dressed in a classic gray Thom Browne suit.

They were very quiet, too, perhaps because they knew Browne's show was a special occasion, held in New York rather than Paris where he usually stages shows, to coincide with this week's Met Gala. But also probably because they were stuffed animals.

To be precise, these were teddy bears, lined in tiny chairs to hear a motivational “Teddy Talk.”

It was yet another Browne extravaganza, more a slice of theater or performance art than a runway show, this time with an unusually playful vibe. In his narrated script, Browne sought to educate the crowd of bears and humans (in bigger chairs) about finding one's authentic self.

In this case, Browne was saying, we all have a “toy version” that's more exaggerated and crazier, but one that's worth connecting with.

The show, staged in an airy theater on Manhattan's far west side, began with two huge doors opening on an imaginary shop. A few shoppers entered in tweeds and tall, stovepipe-like hats, a vaguely 19th-century look.

A procession followed of 25 smartly dressed adults, both women and men in various tweeds and flannels but with the classic looks brightened with bright colors – red, white and blue trim, or sometimes gold and green. Their hair was styled in dramatic topiary-like creations amounting to head-topping modern sculptures. But the fantasy element was yet to come: a second procession of 25 more models, each a “toy version” of one of the previous 25.

The culmination of the sartorial storytelling was a “meeting” of the two groups, when both the adults and their toy versions came back out, then turned to face and actually speak to each other, laughing and smiling.