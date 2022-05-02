May Day marked by rallies, protests

PARIS – Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens.

Tensions erupted in Paris, as some demonstrators smashed windows at some banks, a fast-food restaurant and a real estate agency, apparently partially the work of masked men dressed in black. French police moved in, firing rounds of tear gas.

Some 250 marches and protests were being held around France. All were pressing newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron for policies that put people first and condemning his plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 65.

Staten Island next union-Amazon vote

Amazon and the nascent group that successfully organized the company's first-ever U.S. union are headed for a rematch today, when a federal labor board will tally votes cast by warehouse workers in yet another election on Staten Island.

A second labor win could give workers in other Amazon facilities – and at other companies – the motivation they need to launch similar efforts. It could also cement the power of the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current workers that secured last month's historic victory.

But a union loss could mute some of the celebration and raise questions about whether the first victory was just a fluke.

Woman rescued after trapped 50 hours

A woman was rescued Sunday from the rubble of a building in central China more than 50 hours after it collapsed, leaving dozens trapped or missing, state media said. Separately, police arrested nine people including the building owner on suspicion of causing a major liability accident.

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of rescuers bringing the woman out on a stretcher. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

She was the sixth person rescued from the building, which collapsed Friday afternoon in the inland city of Changsha. About 20 others remained trapped, and 39 others had not been accounted for as of late Saturday.

Biden pays respects to Mondale

President Joe Biden saluted his “friend of five decades” Walter Mondale on Sunday, traveling to the University of Minnesota to remember the former vice president and Democratic Party elder whose memorial service was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93. He is credited with transforming the office of the vice presidency – which Biden held for eight years under President Barack Obama – expanding its responsibilities and making himself a key adviser to President Jimmy Carter.

Mondale “was a giant in American political history,” Biden said of Mondale. He added that Mondale was one of the “toughest, smartest men I've ever worked with” both as Senate colleagues and as a mentor when Biden was Obama's No. 2 and then later as president.

Amputee: 104 marathons in 104 days

When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, “I can do hard things,” she's not kidding – the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.

Hunt-Broersma, 46, completed that epic quest Saturday near her home in suburban Phoenix, setting an unofficial world record along the way.

The South Africa native lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer. Every day since Jan. 17, she covered the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance either on a loop course laid out near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors.