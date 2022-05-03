California population drops for 2nd year

California's population declined again in 2021 for the second consecutive year, state officials said Monday, the result of a slowdown in births and immigration coupled with an increase in deaths and people leaving the state.

With an estimated 39,185,605 residents, California is still the U.S.'s most populous state, putting it far ahead of second-place Texas and its 29.5 million residents.

But after years of strong growth brought California tantalizingly close to the 40 million milestone, the state's population is now roughly back to where it was in 2016 after declining by 117,552 people this year.

Wildfire threatens New Mexico town

Wind-whipped flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides on Monday, closing in on a town of 13,000 people where some residents hurried to pack their cars with belongings, others hustled to clear brush from around their homes, and police were called in to help evacuate the state's psychiatric hospital.

Firefighting crews battled on several fronts to keep the fire, the largest burning in the U.S., from pushing into more populated areas as it fed on the state's drought-parched landscape.

The fire has charred more than 217 square miles and flames could be seen from the small northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas just a couple miles away.

JonBenet's father joins call on DNA

The father of JonBenet Ramsey is supporting an online petition asking Colorado's governor to intervene in the investigation into her death more than 25 years ago by putting an outside agency in charge of DNA testing in the case.

The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder on Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever prosecuted.

John Ramsey said he wants DNA evidence that was never tested before to be transferred away from Boulder police to a different agency, KUSA-TV reported Sunday.

Fly Christian flag, high court rules

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that the city discriminated against the activist, Harold Shurtleff, because of his “religious viewpoint,” even though it had routinely approved applications for the use of one of the three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags.

Lindell booted off Twitter 2nd time

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended. Twitter said Monday that Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.