Official visited inmate earlier

An Alabama sheriff said Wednesday that a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison before helping him escape last week and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time.

“We have confirmed that there were visits and that there was communication between the two of them when he was in prison and she was still working here,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

He said the prison visits indicate the the two had some type of a relationship for possibly up to two years before the escape.

The visits occurred after the inmate was transferred out of the county jail in 2020 because of a suspected escape attempt then and before his return to the jail in February for court proceedings in the ongoing murder case against him.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, after the pair disappeared Friday.

Singleton said the ongoing contact stretched back two years and that Vicky White's actions, such as selling her house recently and purchasing an apparent getaway car, indicated there was advance planning.