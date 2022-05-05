Satanic Temple asking to fly flag

BOSTON – The Satanic Temple is asking to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag outside the downtown building.

The Salem-based group tweeted a request filed Tuesday with the city property management department to raise a flag marking “Satanic Appreciation Week” from July 23-29.

Mayor Michelle Wu's office declined to comment on the group's request other than to say it's reviewing the high court's decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program.

Lucien Greaves, the organization's co-founder, said in an email Wednesday that the group wants to show that religious liberty must mean respect for “all forms” of religious practice and religious opinion.

“When government officials are able to impose arbitrary restrictions on claims of conscience, or to abridge the civic capacities of some based on their religious identity, we fail to be a free, democratic republic,” he wrote in part.

The organization hasn't decided which of its official flags it will ask the city to fly, Greaves said.

The Satanic Temple is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s. Founded in 2013, the Satanic Temple doesn't believe in Satan and describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization” that advocates for secularism.