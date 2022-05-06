Low winds curb New Mexico fire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – Firefighters in New Mexico took advantage of diminished winds Thursday to build more fire lines and clear combustible brush near homes close to the fringes of the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. They did so ahead of what is expected to be several days of intense hot, dry and extremely windy weather that could fan the blaze.

The fire has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains, destroying dozens of homes and prompting evacuations for thousands of families, many of whom have called the Sangre de Cristo Mountains home since their Spanish ancestors first settled the region centuries ago.

Georgia student allegedly carries gun

A Georgia high school student was arrested Thursday after the school was placed on lockdown and people at nearby Emory University were told to shelter in place because of reports of a possible armed suspect.

DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober said at a news conference that the student, who is a minor, was arrested just before 4 p.m. and will be charged with aggravated assault and carrying a gun in a school safety zone, news outlets reported.

Biden holds industrial polluters liable

Following through on a campaign promise, the Biden administration Thursday announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy aimed at holding industrial polluters accountable for damage done to poor and minority communities.

The strategy includes creation of an Office of Environmental Justice within the Justice Department to focus on “fenceline communities” that have been exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The plan also reinstates a dormant program that allowed fines paid by industry as part of a settlement go to river cleanup, health clinics or other programs that benefit the environment or public health.

1st black, LGBTQ woman gets post

President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role, with incumbent Jen Psaki set to leave the post next week.

Jean-Pierre has served as his principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day. Psaki praised her successor as a “partner in truth,” noting the significance of the history-making appointment.

Fox slays 25 National Zoo flamingos

Zookeepers at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., made a macabre discovery this week when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed.