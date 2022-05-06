Possible twister flattens Alabama store

Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. -- A possible tornado flattened a downtown store and ripped the front off a metal building across Mobile Bay early Friday, and forecasters said more storms could hit an area stretching from south Alabama to coastal Virginia.

Violent winds ripped open a Family Dollar store in a heavily populated neighborhood in Mobile and damaged an adjacent supermarket before dawn, around the time tornado warnings covered the area, news outlets reported.

Another building was badly damaged to the east across the bay in Daphne, where trees were splintered.

No injuries were reported, and the Storm Prediction Center said a tornado may have caused the damage in Mobile.

Mobile was near the southwest end of a front stretching to the Virginia coast ,where forecasters said severe thunderstorms were possible. About 24 million people live in the region, which includes Atlanta; Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia.