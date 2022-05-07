Car linked to Alabama prison escape found with jail officer

The getaway vehicle used by a man wanted for murder in Alabama and the jail official suspected of helping him escape after a “jailhouse romance” was found in an impound lot in Tennessee, where it sat for nearly a week before authorities realized they had it, officials said Friday.

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama, told a news conference the Ford Edge with distinctive burnt orange paint was found on a roadside and towed the same day that Casey White, charged with murder, and former assistant corrections director Vicky White disappeared. The vehicle was found in a rural area off Interstate 65 about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) from the jail in Florence, Alabama.

Authorities in Williamson County, Tennessee, realized they had the vehicle Thursday night, which was hours after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the two, who aren't related, are “regarded as extremely dangerous,” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search.

Officials have said they hoped Casey White's size — 6-foot-9 and 340 pounds — would help lead to his capture since it's hard for him to be inconspicuous. He also has identifiable white supremacist tattoos. He and Vicky White appeared to have had a “jailhouse romance” before his escape, Singleton said.