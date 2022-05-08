Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
Michigan lets public see list of abusers
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a measure expanding access to a Michigan child abuse registry, after seven years of pushing by the mother of a victim of abuse at the hands of a caregiver with previous convictions.
Its like winning the Stanley Cup or the World Series, Macomb County mom Erica Hammel told The Associated Press after Whitmer signed Wyatts Law, named after her son.
The law allows caregivers to get access to an existing registry of child abusers if they suspect those caring for their child have a history of abuse.
Previously, the list hasnt been accessible to the public, which Hammel says nearly cost her son, now 9 years old, his life when in 2013 she suspected something was wrong with her ex-husbands girlfriend watching Wyatt.
Had Hammel been able to access the records of the girlfriend, who had two previous convictions of child abuse, Hammel said she could have saved her son from having to fight for his life as a baby after sustaining permanent brain damage and broken bones because of the abuse.
Hammel didnt want any other families to go through the pain her family went through. She said the first few years of pushing for change, she wasnt taken seriously.
I was just a mom whose child had been abused, Hammel said.
But she kept showing up to the Capitol more than 100 times to make the law happen.
Before he was even in office, Rep. Kevin Hertel, who has introduced the measure in multiple legislative sessions, said he met Hammel during his campaign for office in 2016 and committed to make it a priority.
Weve gotten a lot of things done out of our office, but this has been one of the highest priorities of every session, Hertel told the AP in late April.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Motherhood put off: Median age for giving birth 30, report shows
- Many abortion laws lack rape, incest exceptions
- Sinn Fein hails 'new era'; set to win Northern Ireland vote
- Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes
- Busy SpaceX: 4 astronauts back home, satellites launched
- Judge's son gets 8 months for Capitol riot