Sculpture of Lincoln focus of art exhibit

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass.  An art exhibit featuring multimedia works and artifacts inspired by the iconic seated Lincoln sculpture in Washington opened Saturday at the Norman Rockwell Museum to commemorate the memorials 100th anniversary.

The museum is in Stockbridge, the same small town where Lincoln Memorial sculptor Daniel Chester Frenchs studio, Chesterwood, is located. The museum and studio worked together on the Lincoln Memorial Illustrated exhibit.

At least eight works of the celebrated American illustrator Norman Rockwell featured the Civil War-era president. A couple of those pieces, including the illustration Lincoln for the Defense that shows the former president in his early years as a lawyer, are included.

More than 50 multimedia works, including original paintings, illustrations and photographs inspired by the sculpture that was dedicated in May 1922, are on display.

The exhibit also includes a print of Rockwells 1975 oil painting of famed Civil War photographer Mathew Brady taking a portrait of a seated Lincoln.