Sunday, May 08, 2022 1:00 am
Sculpture of Lincoln focus of art exhibit
Associated Press
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. An art exhibit featuring multimedia works and artifacts inspired by the iconic seated Lincoln sculpture in Washington opened Saturday at the Norman Rockwell Museum to commemorate the memorials 100th anniversary.
The museum is in Stockbridge, the same small town where Lincoln Memorial sculptor Daniel Chester Frenchs studio, Chesterwood, is located. The museum and studio worked together on the Lincoln Memorial Illustrated exhibit.
At least eight works of the celebrated American illustrator Norman Rockwell featured the Civil War-era president. A couple of those pieces, including the illustration Lincoln for the Defense that shows the former president in his early years as a lawyer, are included.
More than 50 multimedia works, including original paintings, illustrations and photographs inspired by the sculpture that was dedicated in May 1922, are on display.
The exhibit also includes a print of Rockwells 1975 oil painting of famed Civil War photographer Mathew Brady taking a portrait of a seated Lincoln.
