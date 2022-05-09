IS behind attack in Egypt; 11 dead

CAIRO – An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers.

At least five other soldiers were wounded in Saturday's attack, according to the Egyptian military. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years.

Militants attacked troops at a checkpoint guarding the pumping facility, then fled the site. The military said troops were pursuing the attackers in an isolated area of the northern Sinai Peninsula.

Thousands of people attended separate funerals for the dead Sunday.

Head of questioned UN agency resigns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted the resignation Sunday of the head of a United Nations agency that was under investigation for questionable investments.

Grete Faremo, a former Norwegian minister of justice and public security, had been undersecretary-general and executive director of the U.N. Office for Project Services since August 2014. The office, headquartered in Copenhagen, says its mission is to provide “infrastructure, procurement and project management services for a more sustainable world.”

Faremo's resignation was accepted on the day the New York Times reported that the agency made “a baffling series of financial decisions” that purportedly led to $25 million in losses.

The U.N.'s internal watchdog had been investigating the transactions.

'Unseen Queen' home movies to air

Previously unseen home movies from Queen Elizabeth II's personal archive – including footage capturing the monarch as a young mother and her beaming at her engagement ring – will be shown in a new documentary, the BBC said Sunday.

The queen granted the broadcaster unprecedented access to hundreds of home movies shot by her, her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip, as part of celebrations for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee, honoring her 70 years on the throne.

The videos record the queen's life from when she was a baby to her coronation in 1953. “Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” will air in the U.K. on May 29, ahead of a week of national celebrations to mark the queen's 70 years on the throne.

New Costa Rican president starts term

Rodrigo Chaves began a four-year term as Costa Rica's president Sunday, taking office with a lengthy list of reproaches for his predecessor and the country's political class while promising great change.

Shortly after being given the ceremonial presidential sash by outgoing President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Chaves lashed out at the state of the nation he has been left to lead, complaining of the high cost of living, crime, drug trafficking and long lines at social security offices.

The World Bank veteran and conservative economist, who was briefly finance minister under Alvarado, had cast himself as the outsider in the race, noting that his Social Democratic Progress Party had never won at any level before this year.

Donor pays off graduates' debts

Students graduating from a historically Black college in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances – a combined total of about $300,000, officials said.

Wiley College said in a news release that more than 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president made the announcement.