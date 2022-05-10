Florida school yearbook on hold regarding student-protest photos

Associated Press

LONGWOOD, Fla. -- Yearbooks at a central Florida high school won't be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign while protesting the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay” law can be covered up.

District officials said they don't want anyone thinking that the school supported the students' walkout.

Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter said in a statement on Monday that “pictures and descriptions" documenting a student walkout in March in response to Florida's Parental Rights in Education law should have been “caught earlier in the review process."

The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

“Rather than reprinting the yearbook at substantial cost and delay, we have elected to cover that material that is out of compliance with board policy so that yearbooks can be distributed as soon as possible," the principal's statement said.

In an email on Tuesday, school district spokesman Michael Lawrence said the issue wasn't with the protest but how its depiction in the yearbook could be interpreted as being endorsed by the school, which would be in violation of the school board's policy.

Lawrence noted that the yearbook dedicates a separate page to the school's Gay Straight Alliance Club and elsewhere shows students at a pride march and holding rainbow flags, and he said these depictions do comply with the policy.

“The issue at hand here is not the photos or the topic for which the students were protesting," said Lawrence, communications officer for Seminole County Public Schools. “If these items were caught earlier prior to print, some simple editing/tweaking likely could’ve occurred to make that section in compliance prior to print."

School officials determined that the least costly solution would be to cover up that section so that the yearbooks could still be distributed to seniors before graduation and the rest of the student body prior to summer break, he said.

The yearbook's faculty advisor Danielle Pomeranz told the Orlando Sentinel that she was asked to check into putting stickers over the photos and captions depicting the walkout. She said it would cost $45,000 to reprint the 600 yearbooks.

“This really shouldn’t be happening because all we did as journalists was document what was happening at our school on our campus,” Skye Tiedemann, one of the yearbook’s editors-in-chief, told the Sentinel. “To have that covered up isn’t right.... This is censorship.”

Tiedemann told WKMG that students were supposed to have a party on Monday to have yearbooks signed by their classmates, but that was canceled.

Students at the school in Longwood, which is near Orlando, have created a hashtag “#stopthestickers," which is circulating on social media. They also planned a peaceful protest at Tuesday night's meeting of the Seminole County School Board, WKMG reported.

Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat who is the state's first LGBTQ Latino legislator, said in a tweet that the “censorship is a direct result of the law these students were protesting. #WeWillNotBeErased in this so-called ‘free state.' “

DeSantis frequently refers to the free state of Florida in his news conferences.