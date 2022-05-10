Pitchman's accomplices get decades

INDIANAPOLIS – A divorced Indiana couple who prosecutors say shared sexually explicit photos and videos of children with former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle were sentenced Monday to decades in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Angela Baldwin, 40, of Connersville, to 33 years and four months in prison, the Justice Department said. A jury convicted her in October of two counts of producing child sexual abuse material, one count of conspiracy to produce such material, and one count of possessing it.

Her ex-husband Russell Taylor, who ran a nonprofit Fogle founded, pleaded guilty last year to 30 child pornography and sexual exploitation counts for his acts against nine children. Taylor, 50, was sentenced earlier Monday to 27 years behind bars, the Justice Department said.

Sri Lankan leader resigns in turmoil

Sri Lanka's prime minister resigned following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the country's president, step down for dragging the nation into its worst economic crisis in decades.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Twitter that he submitted his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a move that followed a violent attack by government supporters on the protesters, prompting authorities to deploy armed troops in the capital, Colombo.

Four people, including a ruling party lawmaker, died in Monday's violence, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told the Associated Press. President Rajapaksa imposed a countrywide curfew Monday evening lasting until Wednesday morning.

For more than a month, protests have spread across the country, drawing people across ethnicities, religions and class.

New Mexico blaze challenges crews

Firefighters in northern New Mexico worked Monday in rugged terrain ahead of a massive wildfire, feverishly trying to position crews to clear brush and stop the monster blaze from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

The wildfire has charred 308 square miles of tinder-dry ponderosa forests, making it the largest blaze burning in the U.S. during what has been an early start to the fire season. Thousands of people have been evacuated.

Security Council to discuss N. Korea

The United States scheduled an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday after North Korea's latest test of a ballistic missile that was likely fired from a submarine as it presses for new sanctions on the reclusive northeast Asian nation.

The test was the latest sign of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un carrying out a recent vow to speed up development of nuclear weapons.

Wordle answer worries newspaper

The New York Times moved swiftly to change Monday's answer to its daily Wordle puzzle out of fear that it would be seen as some sort of commentary on the debate over abortion rights.

The game, which became a sensation late last year and was bought by The Times in January, gives users six tries to guess a different five-letter word each day.

Yet The Times scrambled when it discovered that Monday's word, which had been entered into Wordle's computer program last year, was “fetus.”