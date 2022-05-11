New Mexico fight tops $65 million as fires march on

Many homes near America's largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames, but New Mexico's governor said Tuesday the risk remains high and she expects long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze to soar.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a briefing that northern New Mexico was in the best position that could be expected given the high potential for losses and the extreme challenges faced by firefighters.

Crews worked to shepherd the flames around homes that make up numerous small villages on the northern and southern ends of the fire by bulldozing lines, putting up sprinklers, clearing trees and raking pine needles. A force of nearly 1,800 firefighters and support personnel were assigned to the blaze, including elite hot shots and several special strike teams.

The cost of fighting the blaze has topped $50 million. While that's expected to grow with wind predicted through Wednesday, the governor said the cost to reconstruct homes, prevent post-fire flooding and restore the blackened forest once the flames are out will likely stretch into the billions of dollars.

“When you think about rebuilding communities, it is not an overnight process,” Lujan Grisham said. “So we should be thinking in terms of significant resources and those resources in my view should largely be borne by the federal government given the situation.”

The nearly 320-square-mile wildfire has burned some 300 structures, including homes, since it started last month. Some areas remain under evacuation orders, but authorities on Monday started letting some residents on the eastern flank return home.

A federal disaster has been declared due to the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire set in early April that escaped containment. The flames merged with a separate fire a couple of weeks later, and as of Tuesday the jagged perimeter stretched more than 356 miles.