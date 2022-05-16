Chicago imposes curfew on minors

CHICAGO – A curfew banning unaccompanied minors will be implemented to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near “The Bean” sculpture in downtown Chicago's Millennium Park, which is among the city's most popular tourist attractions, city officials said Sunday.

Police said the teen was shot in the chest about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the giant, mirrored structure. Police didn't immediately release the teen's name.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting, police said, and a weapon was found on the teen. Charges are pending.

In total, 26 minors and five adults were arrested during the gathering in the park Saturday evening.

Oil giant sees quarterly profits soar

Oil giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its profits soared more than 80% in the first three months of the year, as the state-backed company cashes in on the volatility in global energy markets and surging oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bumper first-quarter earnings by the firm formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company last week, show a record net income of $39.5 billion, up from $21.7 billion during the same period last year.

In a statement, Aramco's chief executive attributed the spike in profits to rising prices as well as the kingdom's increase in production.

Rhode Island's heroic dog euthanized

A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized.

State police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old.

Part Australian shepherd and part border collie, Ruby gained fame in 2017 when she located a teenage boy who was severely injured while hiking in the woods. The boy turned out to be the son of the animal shelter volunteer who had fought to keep her from being put down.

Iran raids filmmakers' homes, offices

An award-wining Iranian filmmaker said authorities raided the offices and homes of several filmmakers and arrested some of them. Mohammad Rasoulof said in a statement signed by dozens of movie industry professionals on his Instagram account late Saturday that security forces made some arrests and confiscated film production equipment. The statement condemned the actions and called them “illegal.”

Iranian media and authorities have not commented on the raids and no additional details were immediately available. Authorities in Iran occasionally arrest activists in cultural fields over alleged security violations.

2 accused in Iraq of smuggling

A British and a German tourist accused of smuggling ancient shards out of Iraq appeared in a Baghdad court Sunday, telling judges they had not acted with criminal intent and had no idea they might have broken local laws.

The trial of Jim Fitton, 66, is grabbing international attention at a time when Iraq seeks to open up its nascent tourism sector. The session also revealed first details about a second defendant, identified as Volker Waldmann of Germany.

The three-judge panel must determine whether the defendants had sought to profit by taking the 12 Iraqi antiquities, which were in their possession as they attempted to fly out of Baghdad airport in March.