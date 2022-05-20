House OKs bill to fight gas gouging

WASHINGTON – A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by oil companies and other energy producers as prices at the pump continue to soar.

A bill backed by House Democrats would give President Joe Biden authority to declare an energy emergency that would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an “excessive” or exploitative manner. The bill directs the Federal Trade Commission to punish companies that engage in price gouging and adds a new unit at the FTC to monitor fuel markets.

“At a time when people across the country are feeling the pinch at the gas pump, Congress needs to be doing all it can to bring down costs for American families,” said Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., who co-sponsored the bill.

Census miscounts carry implications

Around 1 in 20 residents in Arkansas and Tennessee were missed during the 2020 census, and four other U.S. states had significant undercounts of their populations which could shortchange them of federal funding in the current decade, according to figures from a survey the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. In Florida, and Texas, undercounts appear to have cost them congressional seats too.

On the flip side, residents in eight states were overcounted during the once-a-decade head count that is used to allocate political power and federal funding. In Minnesota and Rhode Island, overcounts appear to have helped save them from losing congressional seats.

In the remaining 36 states and the District of Columbia, the overcounts and undercounts were not statistically significant.

Man gets 24 years for condor-killing fire

A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was sentenced to 24 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

Ivan Gomez, 31, was sentenced Wednesday by a Monterey County judge for setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney's office announced.

The blaze erupted on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre condor sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 had been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild. There weren't any condors in the facility at the time but a dozen birds died as the blaze spread across 125,000 acres of forest.

Hiker found dead, dog alive by his side

A missing hiker was found dead, his dog alive and lying next to him, in rugged forest in north-central Arizona five days after reporting he was lost, authorities said Thursday.

Searchers found the body of Donald Hayes on Wednesday near Mingus Mountain after six days of looking for the 74-year-old Prescott Valley man, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Hayes had called his wife to ask her to report to authorities that he was lost, which triggered six days of air and ground searching, the office said.