Toddler dies after being found in vehicle at TN child care

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee child-care center, police said.

The toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle, Memphis police said in a tweet.

The child care, Education is the Key Children’s Center, has capacity to care for up to 111 children, news outlets reported.

Further details, including the child's name, were not immediately released.

News outlets reported temperatures Thursday reached 91 degrees in Memphis.