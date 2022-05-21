Rare fatal twister hits northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. – A tornado tore through a small northern Michigan community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore the roofs off of buildings, and downed trees and power lines.

The twister hit Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit at around 3:45 p.m. Video posted online showed a dark funnel cloud materialize out of a cloud as nervous drivers slow looked on or slowly drove away, uncertain of its path. Other video posted on social media showed extensive damage along the city's Main Street.

Extreme winds are uncommon in this part of Michigan because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in spring when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Justice's wife pushed for new electors

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative political activist, urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the 2020 presidential election to choose their own slate of electors, arguing that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.

The revelations first published by The Washington Post on Friday show that Thomas was more involved than previously known in efforts, based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud, to overturn Biden's victory and keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.” The AP obtained the emails under the state's open records law. Thomas also had written to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the election encouraging him to work to overturn Biden's victory and keep Trump in office, according to text messages first reported by the Post and CBS News.

Justice Thomas, meanwhile, has taken part in the court's consideration of lawsuits challenging the election results. The court turned away every challenge without a hearing, though Thomas was among three conservative justices who said cases from Pennsylvania should be heard.

Blurry ballots muddle Oregon primary

A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday's primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.

Tens of thousands of ballots in the state's third-largest county were printed with blurred barcodes, making them unreadable by vote-counting machines – a mistake that wasn't caught until ballots were already being returned in the vote-by-mail state. Elections workers must now hand-transfer the votes from those ballots to new ones in a painstaking process that also raises the possibility of duplication errors.

Local, state and federal lawmakers Friday all escalated their criticism of Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall, who defended her actions at a news conference Friday and said she had learned from the mistakes.

Weather bodes ill for wildfire fight

Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the southwestern U.S., where large fires continued their march across New Mexico on Friday. Crews also battled blazes in Texas, Colorado and California, where forecasters issued red flag warnings due to elevated fire danger across the region.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore cited the extreme conditions Friday in announcing a pause on prescribed fire operations on all national forest lands while his agency conducts a 90-day review of protocols, decision-making tools and practices ahead of planned operations this fall.

Boeing astronaut capsule finally docks

With only a test dummy aboard, Boeing's astronaut capsule pulled up and parked at the International Space Station for the first time Friday, a huge achievement for the company after years of false starts.

The only other time Boeing's Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station, ending up in the wrong orbit. This time, the overhauled spacecraft made it to the right spot following Thursday's launch and docked at the station 25 hours later. The automated rendezvous went off without a major hitch, despite a pair of thrusters that failed during liftoff.

Boeing's flight comes three years after Elon Musk's Spacex pulled off the same test. SpaceX has since launched 18 astronauts to the space station for NASA, as well as tourists.

Pelosi blocked from taking Communion

The Catholic archbishop of San Francisco said Friday that he will no longer allow U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive Communion because of her support for abortion rights.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he sent Pelosi a letter April 7 expressing his concerns after she vowed to codify the Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion into law. Cordileone also said Pelosi never responded.

Cordileone said he told Pelosi in the letter that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith and that if she didn't, he would have no other choice but to declare she is not allowed to receive Communion.