'Not over,' WHO says of pandemic

BERLIN – The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. He told governments that “we lower our guard at our peril.”

The U.N. health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva for opening of the WHO's annual meeting that “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.” Almost 1 billion people in lower-income countries still haven't been vaccinated.

Although there has been progress, with 60% of the world's population vaccinated, “it's not over anywhere until it's over everywhere,” Tedros said. “Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions, and this in a world in which testing rates have plummeted.”

Boy, 6, found dead; mother arrested

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 6-year-old son's body in the trunk of her bloodied car in a Minneapolis suburb, authorities and family members said.

Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy's body was found Friday following a report of a car with a smashed back window driving on a flat tire. When officers stopped the car in Mound, Minnesota, they noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Family members said the boy's father had been trying to win custody at the time of his death. The boy had been placed back with his mother in December after nearly a year in foster care because she failed to properly care for him.

Soccer fans clash with Croatian police

Outnumbered Croatian police officers fired warning shots into the air and ground with live ammunition when soccer fans returning from a match in the capital attacked them on a highway with iron bars, bats and flares, authorities said Sunday. At least 35 people were injured, including four fans with bullet wounds.

The violence late Saturday happened when a convoy of more than 260 cars and buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after their team lost 3-1 to Dinamo Zagreb. The two teams have a fierce rivalry – Split is Croatia's second-largest city after Zagreb – and Hajduk fans might have been angry because police barred them from entering Zagreb's stadium with flares and banners.

5-year-old retains throne as top Josh

A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a park in Lincoln, Nebraska, again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.

The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note – in Lincoln.

Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, including masks, animal suits and football helmets, before heading out to Bowling Lake Park. But 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.