Ban guns for all in Capitol, official says

WASHINGTON – Members of Congress should be barred from carrying firearms anywhere in the Capitol or its surrounding office buildings and grounds, the House's top law enforcement official said Wednesday, a view that goes beyond current restrictions and defies Republican orthodoxy on the issue of guns.

Members of Congress may carry firearms around the Capitol complex with restrictions, but not onto the House or Senate floors or into nearby corridors or rooms.

“The Capitol Complex should be a place where no one carries a firearm unless they are actively engaged in law enforcement” or protecting officials or dignitaries, House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker wrote.