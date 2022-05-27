Friday, May 27, 2022 1:40 pm
Official: Kids to 911 during siege: 'Please send the police'
JAKE BLEIBERG, JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT | Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas -- Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
The on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during Tuesday's attack and that the children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a news conference.
“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.
Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”
U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
