Wildfires traced to planned burns

SANTA FE, N.M. – Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventive measures, federal investigators announced Friday.

The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating a natural disaster that has destroyed at least 330 homes as flames raged through nearly 500 square miles of high-altitude pine forests and meadows. The wildfire also has displaced thousands of residents from rural villages with Spanish-colonial roots and high poverty rates, while unleashing untold environmental damage.

Roughly 3,000 firefighters, along with water-dropping planes and helicopters, are fighting the blaze as it approaches mountain resorts and Native American communities. Costs already surpass $132 million, climbing by $5 million a day.

Trump's lawsuit disputing probe tossed

A federal judge Friday dismissed Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, rejecting the former president's claim that she targeted him out of political animus and allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue.

In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes wrote that case law bars federal judges from interfering in state-level investigations, with limited exceptions, and that there wasn't evidence to support the Republican's contention that James, a Democrat, was proceeding in bad faith because of their differing political views.

McCarthy skeptical of Jan. 6 subpoena

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making it clear he will likely defy a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, escalating a standoff with the panel over his and other GOP lawmakers' testimony.

In an 11-page letter to the panel Friday, an attorney for McCarthy argued that the select committee does not have the authority to issue subpoenas to the lawmakers under House rules and demanded answers to a series of questions and documents if his client were to comply.

Teen carrying gun jailed – with 2nd gun

A 13-year-old arrested for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall apparently sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken, authorities said.

It started Tuesday when the boy and a relative were arrested for having guns at Columbiana Centre Mall. Police said officers did an initial search of the boy and confiscated a loaded, 9 mm handgun. Department of Juvenile Justice Director Eden Hendrick told WLTX-TV that when the teen was transferred to their custody hours later, he was patted down, showered and dressed in facility clothes. It was not until the next day that the second weapon was discovered, Hendrick said.

In a statement to WLTX, Columbia police said the arresting officers who missed the gun have been put on administrative duty pending completion of training programs.

Fight on plane leads to 15-month term

A California woman who punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight, breaking her teeth, has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Vyvianna Quinonez was also ordered Tuesday by the federal judge in San Diego to pay nearly $26,000 in restitution and a $7,500 fine for the assault on a May 23, 2021, Southwest flight between Sacramento and San Diego. The 29-year-old Sacramento woman is prohibited from flying for three years while on supervised release and must participate in anger management classes or counseling.