Official: Girl called 911 as police waited

UVALDE, Texas – Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.

The commander at the scene in Uvalde – the school district's police chief – believed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference.

“It was the wrong decision,” he said.

Friday's briefing came after authorities spent three days providing often conflicting and incomplete information about the more than an hour that elapsed between the time Ramos entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him.

When the border agents were set to enter the room, there were as many as 19 officers in the hallway outside, McCraw said. As the gunman fired at students, law enforcement officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, two law enforcement officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to speak publicly.

One of the officials said audio recordings from the scene capture officers from other agencies telling the school police chief the shooter was still active and that the priority was to stop him.

Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers inside the room. His motive remained unclear, authorities said.

There was a barrage of gunfire shortly after Ramos entered the classroom where officers eventually killed him, but those shots were “sporadic” for much of the 48 minutes that officers waited in the hallway, McCraw said. He said investigators do not know if children died during that time.

Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including the girl who pleaded for the police, McCraw said.

It was 11:28 a.m. Tuesday when Ramos' Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle. Five minutes after that, authorities said, Ramos entered the school and found his way to the fourth grade classroom where he killed the 21 victims. But it was not until about 12:50 p.m. that police killed Ramos, McCraw said, when shots could be heard over a 911 call from a person inside the classroom as officers breached the room.

According to the new time line from McCraw, after crashing his truck, Ramos fired on two people coming out of a nearby funeral home, officials said.

Contrary to earlier statements by officials, a school district police officer was not inside the school when Ramos arrived. When that officer did respond, he unknowingly drove past Ramos, who was crouched behind a car parked outside and firing at the building, McCraw said.

At 11:33 a.m., Ramos entered the school through a rear door that had been propped open and fired more than 100 rounds into a pair of classrooms, McCraw said. He did not address why the door was propped open.

Two minutes later, three local police officers arrived and entered the building through the same door, followed soon after by four others, McCraw said. Within 15 minutes, officers from various agencies had assembled in the hallway, taking sporadic fire from Ramos, who was holed up in a classroom.

Ramos was still inside at 12:10 p.m. when the first U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrived. They had raced to the school from almost 70 miles away in the border town of Del Rio, the agency said in a tweet Friday.

But the school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo, decided the group should wait to confront the gunman, on the belief that the scene was no longer an active attack, McCraw said.

At 12:50 p.m., officers used keys from a janitor to open the classroom door, entered the room and fatally shot Ramos, McCraw said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who at a Wednesday news conference lauded the police response, said Friday he was “misled,” and he's “livid.”