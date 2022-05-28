Speakers at NRA meeting unwavering on gun rights

HOUSTON – One by one, they took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. And one by one, they insisted that further restricting access to firearms was not the answer to preventing future tragedies.

“The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens,” said former President Donald Trump, who was among the Republicans who lined up to speak before the gun rights lobbying group Friday as thousands of protesters angry about gun violence demonstrated outside.

“The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens,” Trump said.

The NRA had said that convention attendees would “reflect on” Tuesday's shooting at the event and “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The meeting was the first for the troubled organization since 2019, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The organization has been trying to regroup after a period of serious legal and financial turmoil that included a failed bankruptcy effort, a class-action lawsuit and a fraud investigation by New York's attorney general. The once-powerful NRA has seen its influence wane after a significant drop in political spending.

Wayne LaPierre, the group's embattled chief executive, opened the program with remarks bemoaning the “21 beautiful lives ruthlessly and indiscriminately extinguished by a criminal monster.”

Still, he said that “restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been.”

Most U.S. adults think that mass shootings would occur less often if guns were harder to get and believe schools and other public places have become less safe than they were two decades ago, polling finds.

Many specific measures that would curb access to guns or ammunition also get majority support. A May AP-NORC poll found, for instance, that 51% of U.S. adults favor a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semiautomatic weapons. But the numbers are highly partisan, with 75% percent of Democrats agreeing versus just 27% of Republicans.

Later, several hundred people in the auditorium stood and bowed their heads in a moment of silence. Several thousand were inside the auditorium during the speeches, which appeared fewer than the number gathered outside. Many seats were empty.

Trump accused Democrats of trying to exploit the tragedy and demonizing gun owners.

“When Joe Biden blamed the gun lobby, he was talking about Americans like you,” Trump said, referring to the president's emotional plea in a national address asking, “When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

Trump called for overhauling school security and the nation's approach to mental health, telling the group every school building should have a single point of entry, strong exterior fencing, metal detectors and hardened classroom doors. He said every school should have a police officer or armed guard on duty at all times. He also called yet again for trained teachers to be able to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.