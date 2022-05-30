1 dead, 7 hurt in festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. – One person was killed and seven people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire.

Skyler Buckner, 26, was under arrest after turning himself in to the Muskogee County sheriff's office Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire. A 39-year-old woman was killed, authorities said.

The Memorial Day weekend festival is held annually about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa. About 1,500 people attended the event in Taft, which usually has a population of just a few hundred people.

“Bullets were literally flying everywhere,” a food truck worker said afterward.

Pelosi's husband suspected of DUI

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of DUI in northern California, police records showed Sunday.

Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco. He could face charges including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08% or higher, the report said.

Pelosi's bail was set for $5,000 for the two misdemeanors.

Plane missing in Nepal mountains

Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal's mountains, officials said.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles west of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom.

The plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew. It is a popular route with foreign hikers and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

25 missing after cargo boat sinks

Rescuers in Indonesia were searching for 25 people who were missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait, officials said Sunday.

A total of 42 people were on the boat when it sank in bad weather on Thursday morning while traveling from a seaport in Makassar to Kalmas Island, according to the head of the provincial search and rescue agency.

Seventeen people were later rescued. The search and rescue agency received new information about the location of the sunken boat on Saturday and dispatched crews to the area.

Gunfire injures 6 in Chattanooga

Police in Tennessee said six people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district. At least one person of interest was detained shortly after the shooting Saturday night, a police spokesman said Sunday in a news release. The statement did not indicate whether anyone was charged.

Officers who were patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area. Several gunshot victims were taken to a hospital and two of the injuries were life-threatening.