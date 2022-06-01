Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON – A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to that year's election.

The case against Michael Sussmann was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.

The verdict marks a clear setback for Durham's work, especially since Trump supporters have looked to the probe to expose what they contend was egregious bias by law enforcement officials who investigated the ex-president's campaign.

The jury deliberated for several hours Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was delivered, Sussmann said he “told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today.”

The trial focused on a narrow issue: whether Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney and former federal prosecutor himself, concealed from the FBI that he was representing Clinton's campaign when he passed along computer data that he said showed a possible secret communication backchannel between Russia-based Alfa Bank and Trump's business company, the Trump Organization.

The FBI, which was already investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, examined the data but quickly determined that there was no suspicious computer contact.

The FBI's then-general counsel and the government's star witness, James Baker, testified that he was “100% confident“ that Sussmann had told him he was not representing any client during a September 2016 meeting the two men had.

Lawyers for Sussmann denied to jurors that he lied. They argued that though Sussmann legally represented the Clinton campaign, he didn't attend the meeting on the campaign's behalf and hadn't asked the FBI to take any action to benefit the campaign.