Biden appeals for tougher gun laws

WASHINGTON – “Enough, enough,” President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields.”

If legislators fail to act, he warned, voters should use their “outrage” to turn it into a central issue in November's midterm elections.

Speaking at the White House, Biden acknowledged the stiff political headwinds as he sought to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past attacks.

He repeated calls to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines – and said if Congress won't embrace all of his proposals, it must at least find compromises like keeping firearms from those with mental health issues or raising the age to buy assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept?” Biden asked after last week's shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

“Don't tell me raising the age won't make a difference,” he said.

The most recent shootings came close on the heels of the May 14 assault in Buffalo, New York, where a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”

State lawmakers in New York passed legislation Thursday banning anyone under 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. The bill would also require anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle to get a license – something now only required for handguns. New York already requires people to be 21 to possess a handgun.

In Congress, any major action is still a long shot.

“I know how hard it is, but I'll never give up, and if Congress fails, I believe this time a majority of the American people won't give up either,” he added. “I believe the majority of you will act to turn your outrage into making this issue central to your vote.”

Adding a stark perspective to young people's deaths, he noted that data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows “guns are the No. 1 killer of children in the United States of America,” ahead of car crashes.

“Over the last two decades, more school age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active duty military – combined,” he said.

Aware of persistent criticism from gun-rights advocates, Biden insisted his appeal wasn't about “vilifying gun owners” or “taking away anybody's guns.”

He called on Congress to end “outrageous” protections for gun manufacturers, which severely limit their liability over how their firearms are used, comparing it to the tobacco industry, which has faced repeated litigation over its products' role in causing cancer and other disease.

“Imagine if the tobacco industry had been immune from being sued, where we'd be today,” Biden said.

His Thursday night address coincided with bipartisan talks that are intensifying among a core group of senators discussing modest gun policy changes.

The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House – which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.