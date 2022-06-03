Friday, June 03, 2022 1:00 am
Gunman in Tulsa targeted surgeon over back pain
Was angry that surgery failed to relieve back pain
Associated Press
A gunman who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday.
The patient called the clinic repeatedly complaining of pain and specifically targeted the doctor who performed the surgery, then killed himself as police arrived, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said.
That physician, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and visitor William Love, police said. The attack occurred on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa. The chief identified the shooter as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, Oklahoma.
It was the latest in a series of mass shootings in the United States. President Joe Biden addressed the carnage in recent years from mass shootings with AR-style rifles in an address Thursday night.
Since the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school killed 21 people, including 19 children, “just over a week ago, there have been 20 mass shootings in America, each with four or more people killed or injured,” he said.
After describing the Tulsa sLouis carried a letter that said he was targeting Phillips, Franklin said. The letter “made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Franklin said Phillips performed the surgery May 19 and Louis was released from the hospital May 24.
He said Louis called the doctor's office “several times over several days” reporting he was still in pain and saw Phillips on Tuesday for “additional treatment.” Louis called the office again Wednesday “complaining of back pain and wanting additional assistance,” he said.
Police believe Louis bought his weapons legally, Franklin said. Louis bought an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the afternoon of the shooting and a handgun on Sunday, the police chief said.
Also
Xxxxxxx Xxxxxxx Xxxxxxx Xxxxxxx
BUFFALO, Minn. — A jury found a man guilty of murder and other counts Thursday in a shooting at a Minnesota medical clinic last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others.
Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following testimony by the defendant, Gregory Ulrich, and short closing arguments by each side, KARE-TV reported. Ulrich was the only witness for the defense. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.
He is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that's 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. He testified that he didn't want to kill anyone, just cause damage to draw attention to his pleas for medication to alleviate back pain. Investigators have said he was addicted to opioids and angry his supply had been cut off.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
- Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels
- Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
- Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls
- 4 workers hurt when Boston subway trains collide
- Hinckley to be free from restrictions