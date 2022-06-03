Stormy Daniels' lawyer stole profits, gets 4 years

NEW YORK – Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.

The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 21/2 years in prison on top of the 21/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.

The judge said Avenatti's crime against Daniels was made “out of desperation” when his law firm was struggling. He called Avenatti's behavior “craven and egregious” and blamed it on “blind ambition.” He also required Avenatti to pay $148,000 in restitution and forfeit the roughly $297,000 that prosecutors say he stole from Daniels.

Judge turns down bond for rapper

A Georgia judge denied bond Thursday evening for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who's accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia's RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed down the ruling saying he has significant concerns about the entertainer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, being a danger to the community, news outlets reported.

Prosecutors argued Williams is the head of a violent street gang called Young Slime Life that he cofounded. The gang committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings over a decade and promoted its activities in songs and on social media, prosecutors allege in an 88-page indictment.

2 manholes in Boston explode

Two manholes exploded in downtown Boston on Thursday morning, pouring smoke into the streets, forcing the evacuation of two buildings and sending one person to the hospital with burns, authorities said.

The explosions, which also shattered a window, were reported around 8:30 a.m. near the High Street and Federal Street area in the Financial District.

The cause remains under investigation, but Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said at a news conference at the scene that there “may have been an overpressure situation.”

Gulf's 'dead zone' hasn't changed

Decades of work haven't shrunk the oxygen-depleted “dead zone” that forms each year in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana and Texas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting that this year's will be about the 35-year average. That's nearly triple the goal for reducing the area with too little oxygen for marine animals to survive.

The Gulf dead zone is largely created by urban and agricultural runoff and discharges of nitrogen and phosphorus to the Mississippi River, which drains 41% of the continental United States.

Man damages art in Dallas museum

A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said.

Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, which is punishable by five years to life in prison. He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. It was not immediately known what prompted the incident.

According to police, Hernandez used a metal chair to break into the museum about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and began a destructive rampage.

Wolf attack leaves 143 sheep dead

An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise.