Storm from Mexico floods South Florida

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about driving conditions. The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooded roads. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status.

The storm was expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida's eastern coast by Saturday night and is expected to strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

Cocaine stash found in wheelchair

Federal authorities say a man was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was stopped in the city's airport with more than 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.

The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release. The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.

$5 million bond in Ohio slaying reduced

A judge has reduced the $5 million bail set for a southern Ohio man accused of shooting a customer to death in a Walmart store after an attempted theft, and a hearing has been scheduled on the defendant's bid to plead insanity.

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton had his bail reduced to $900,000 Friday. Brown is also seeking to change his plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police said a man tried to steal items from the store's electronics department May 26. Police said two shoppers tried to stop him. The suspect pulled a gun and fired, killing one customer and seriously wounding an employee.

FBI arrests 'Tiger King' participant

“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges. Federal agents arrested the controversial wild animal trainer Friday, and he has been in custody in Conway, South Carolina, throughout the weekend.

Antle, owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries. The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

Animal rights advocates have accused Antle, 62, of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was indicted in Virginia in 2020 on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

Chemical plant blast in India kills 8

At least eight workers were killed and more than a dozen others injured after a fire erupted in a chemical factory in northern India, police said Saturday.

The fire broke out after a boiler exploded in the factory in Uttar Pradesh state, a senior police officer said. The injured have been hospitalized and three of them were in critical condition.

The intensity of the blast blew off the factory's roof.