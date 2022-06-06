Attack kills scores in Nigeria church

ABUJA, Nigeria – Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said.

The attackers targeted St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, a legislator said. Among the dead were many children.

The presiding priest was abducted as well. Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. A legislator said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher.

It was unclear who was behind the attack on the church.

Gunfire leaves 3 dead, several injured

Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday, authorities said.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police patrolling in central Philadelphia heard multiple shots. They found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Another responding officer saw a man on a street corner firing a handgun into a large crowd about half a block away. The officer drew his weapon and fired several times, and police believe the man was struck before he dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled.

3 dead, 14 hurt near Chattanooga club

A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. and found multiple victims upon arrival.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire from multiple shooters and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who described himself as an “avid hunter” and gun owner, called on Congress to enact “commonsense regulations” to address gun violence. Kelly is an independent.

Ukraine loses in heartbreaking fashion

Ukraine's players wept in the rain while applauding their dejected supporters after missing out on qualifying for the World Cup by losing 1-0 Sunday to Wales in in Cardiff.

The only goal came shockingly when Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale's first-half free kick.

“We did everything that we could,” coach Oleksandr Petrakov said through a translator, “but I really want the people of Ukraine to remember our team's efforts.”

Wales will head to its first World Cup in 64 years and open against the United States in November in Qatar.

Iditarod dog found after weeks on lam

An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday.

Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking Leon up and returning with him to France, the trail committee said in a statement.

Leon went missing in March after what the trail committee said was his “escape” from the Ruby checkpoint. In May, residents of the Alaska city of McGrath, more than 120 miles south of the checkpoint, reported to race officials that they'd seen Leon.