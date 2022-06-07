Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 82
Normal 79
Record: 2011 97
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 67
Normal 58
Record: 1897 39
Maumee stage 10 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 3
For June 3
Rainfall
For Monday 0.59 inches
For June 0.95 inches (−0.33)
For the year 13.51 inches (−3.50)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 5 p.m.
Lowest 44% at 2 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonrise 3:42 p.m.
Moonset 3:29 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6