ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning before he abruptly left the mound in the second due to arm fatigue during the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Elly De La Cruz had a career-high six RBIs with a three-run homer and a three-run triple for Cincinnati following the latest early departure of Ohtani, who has been bothered by nagging injuries on the mound all summer.
Ohtani faced six batters and threw 26 pitches before he departed with a 2-2 count on Christian Encarnacion-Strand, following a brief consultation with manager Phil Nevin and the training staff. Ohtani skipped his previous turn in the Angels’ rotation to rest his arm, and he has now left five starts early this summer with injuries including finger blisters, a cracked fingernail and hand cramping.
“He told me he didn’t feel any pain,” Nevin said. “It was just more of the same thing he’s been feeling for the last couple of weeks.”
The two-way superstar homered and pitched in the same game for the seventh time this season, with his two-run shot moving him past Atlanta’s Matt Olson to reclaim the MLB lead. Ohtani also left the game as Los Angeles’ designated hitter, and rookie Nolan Schanuel reached base four times after replacing him.
Ohtani got more tests between games.
“Anytime somebody leaves a game in the second inning, you’re worried about an injury, sure,” Nevin said.
De La Cruz struck out three times, with Ohtani fanning him on a nasty splitter in the first. But the Reds’ sensational 21-year-old rookie shortstop also came up with two huge hits in the Reds’ fourth win in six games.
De La Cruz hit his 11th homer in the fifth.
BREWERS 8, TWINS 7, 10 inn.: In Milwaukee, Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota. Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers win their fifth straight.
DODGERS-GUARDIANS, ppd.: In Cleveland, Los Angeles led Cleveland 3-1 after two innings when rain forced the suspension of play until today.
American
WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 4: In Chicago, Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a Seattle throwing error – all on a failed pickoff play – as Chicago snapped the Mariners’ season-best eight-game run.
ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 0: In Baltimore, Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball, and Baltimore beat Toronto. The Orioles extended their streak of series without being swept to 80 and maintained their two-game lead in the AL East.