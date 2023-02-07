In a matchup of Class 3A boys basketball Sectional 20 favorites and a battle of future Crossroads League competitors, top-ranked NorthWood held off No. 5 West Noble, 55-47 in Ligonier on Tuesday night.
The Panthers, led by Huntington commit Cade Brenner, who scored 20, handed the Chargers, led by Bethel commit Austin Cripe, just their second loss.
The Panthers (16-2) used a 10-2 third-quarter run to take a 38-32 lead and held on from there despite 17 points from Cripe. West Noble (16-2) got NorthWood’s 6-foot-8 Tyler Raasch in early foul trouble and took a five-point halftime lead, but the Panthers rallied for their eighth straight win.
CONCORDIA 49, NORTHROP 39: At Concordia, the Cadets (13-4, 6-1), by virtue of Homestead’s loss to Wayne, pulled into a three-way tie atop the SAC, winning thanks to 20 points from David Speckhard. The Bruins trailed by just two points after three quarters as leading scorer Dalman Alexander was held to eight points. Dallas Lawrence led Northrop (4-13, 2-5) with 16.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 96, SNIDER 59: At Snider, Gage Sefton scored 22 points and Kellen Pickett added 20 as the Class 2A No. 4 Braves (16-3) improved to 6-2 against SAC schools. Six players for Blackhawk scored at least 11 points, while the Panthers fell to 2-17.
CARROLL 69, NORTH SIDE 63: At Carroll, the Chargers improved to 5-2 in the SAC while handing the Legends their third conference loss. Carroll (11-6) led just 32-29 at halftime before pulling ahead 49-41 after three quarters. North Side fell to 11-8 overall.
BISHOP LUERS 83, SOUTH SIDE 74: At Luers, the Knights (6-12, 3-4 SAC) took a 12-point halftime lead to claim the SAC tilt against the Archers (3-14, 1-6).
LEO 65, ANGOLA 56: In Leo-Cedarville, Jackson McGee’s game-high 22 points propelled the Lions (9-10) to the nonconference victory. The Hornets (5-12) got 19 points from Tyler Call and 14 from Dane Lantz.
NORWELL 72, HERITAGE 47: In Monroeville, the battle of conference leaders went to the visiting Class 3A No. 3 and Northeast 8-leading Knights, who led 38-26 at halftime before taking the second half by 13 points.
Norwell (17-2) won for the 10th straight time thanks to 23 points from Luke McBride, while the Patriots (10-8), who sit in a three-way tie atop the ACAC, fell to 1-3 in their last four despite 17 points from Luke Saylor.
WESTVIEW 64, EASTSIDE 55: In Topeka, the Warriors kept the Blazers (6-10, 0-7 NECC) winless in the Northeast Corner Conference, despite 17 points from Santino Brewer.
LAKEWOOD PARK 60, CHURUBUSCO 48: In Churubusco, the Panthers notched back-to-back wins on the road thanks to five starters in double figures, paced by Logan Parrett with 14 points as Lakewood Park improved to 7-10. The Eagles (2-14) lost their sixth straight game.
WAWASEE 58, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 30: In Syracuse, the Warriors improved to 3-0 the past three years against the Eagles, taking an 18-4 lead after one quarter. Collin Ziebarth led Wawasee (7-12) with 14 points and fellow starter Collin Roberson added 12.
WARSAW 62, MARION 55: In Marion, the Tigers (12-8) improved to 11-3 against the Giants since the turn of the century thanks to 25 points from Drew Heckaman.