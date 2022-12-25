Lotteries

Note: Because of early deadlines, some late lottery numbers were not available by press time. The numbers will appear in Monday’s paper.

Indiana

Daily 3 Midday: 9-5-3 – Superball: 5

Daily 4 Midday: 5-5-0-4 – Superball: 5

Quick Draw Midday: 5-6-7-12-21-22-30-32-34-37-42-44-48-51-52-56-64-70-74-79 – Bullseye: 6

Ohio

Pick 3 Midday: 0-0-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-8-0-1

Pick 5 Midday: 6-9-5-0-9

Michigan

Midday Daily 3: 7-9-0

Midday Daily 4: 4-5-3-3

Daily 3: 5-7-9

Daily 4: 8-7-8-9

Fantasy 5: 10-13-18-31-38

Fantasy 5 Double Play: 5-15-32-36-38

Keno: 3-4-10-22-31-33-36-37-44-46-48-52-53-56-60-65-66-71-73-74-76-80

Lotto 47: 17-18-19-32-36-46

Lotto 47 Double Play: 6-14-28-38-42-44

Poker Lotto: 10♦-2♠-Q♥-J♠-Q♦