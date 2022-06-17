LONDON – The British government Friday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges, a milestone – but not the end – of a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website’s publication of classified U.S. documents.
WikiLeaks said it would challenge the order, and Assange’s lawyers have 14 days to lodge an appeal. “We’re not at the end of the road here,” said Assange’s wife, Stella Assange. “We’re going to fight this.”
Julian Assange has battled in British courts for years to avoid being sent to the U.S., where he faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse.
American prosecutors say the Australian citizen helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk. To his supporters, Assange, 50, is a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.
China grows navy with aircraft carrier
Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China, in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy.
The Type 003 carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard outside Shanghai in the morning and tied up at a nearby pier, state media reports said.
Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the Type 003 ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multicarrier force.
Peru president in conspiracy probe
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared Friday before national prosecutors to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes for public works contracts.
The president walked through the streets of Lima’s historic downtown, including a main road where traffic was blocked. He was surrounded by security guards and anti-riot police, some on horseback and others on motorcycles.
The investigation relates to an accusation that a criminal group led by Castillo had allegedly received benefits from works improperly allocated to some business leaders. Prosecutors are also investigating the president’s former transport minister and six lawmakers.
Britain reports 574 monkeypox cases
British health officials reported 50 more cases of monkeypox across the country Friday, for a total of 574 cases. That makes the U.K.’s outbreak the biggest to date beyond Africa.
In a statement, Britain’s Health Security Agency said most of the cases have been identified in gay or bisexual men, but warned that anyone who is in close, physical contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk of catching the usually rare disease.
Globally, more than 30 countries have reported 1,880 infections in countries that don’t typically report monkeypox, with 85% of cases in Europe.
No deaths have been reported.