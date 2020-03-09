Artists paint faces to defy surveillance

LONDON – As night falls in London, Georgina Rowlands and Anna Hart start applying makeup. Instead of lipstick and eyeliner, they're covering their faces with geometric shapes.

Rowlands has long narrow blue triangles and thin white rectangles criss-crossing her face. Hart has a collection of red, orange and white angular shapes on hers.

They're two of the four founders of the Dazzle Club, a group of artists set up last year to provoke discussion about the growing using of facial recognition tech.

The group holds monthly walks through different parts of London to raise awareness about the technology, which they say is being used for “rampant surveillance.” Other concerns include its lack of regulation, inaccuracy and how it affects public spaces.

Some 19 people attended the most recent event in the East London neighborhood of Shoreditch, and anyone can take part in the walks, in which participants have to paint their faces in a style called CV Dazzle.

The technique, developed by artist and researcher Adam Harvey, is aimed at camouflaging against facial detection systems, which turn images of faces into mathematical formulas that can be analyzed by algorithms. CV Dazzle – where CV is short for computer vision – uses cubist-inspired designs to thwart the computer, said Rowlands.

“You're trying to kind of scramble that by applying these kind of random colors and patterns,” she said.

To test that their designs work, they use the face detection feature on their smartphones.

“I can see that I'm hidden, it's not detecting me,” Rowlands said, checking her phone to see her face doesn't have a square around it.

Britain has long been used to surveillance cameras in public spaces to counter security threats, and London is ranked as having one of the world's highest concentrations of closed-circuit television cameras.