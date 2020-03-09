The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 09, 2020 6:00 pm

    Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus

    COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI | Associated Press

    MILAN -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to the entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

    Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

    "There won't be just a red zone,'' Conte told reporters, referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend.

    "There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said.

     

            

