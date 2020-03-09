Oil prices, Asian stocks plummet

BEIJING – Asian stock markets plunged today after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by the coronavirus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

Tokyo's benchmark index tumbled 6.2%, while Sydney fell 6.1%, Seoul sank 4.4%, and Hong Kong lost 3.9%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

U.S. crude fell 26%, or $10.75 to $30.57 per barrel, in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used for international pricing, dropped 25%, or $11.40 to $33.87 per barrel.

Report: North Korea fires projectiles

North Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast today, South Korea's military said, two days after North Korea threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the three launches were made from an eastern coastal town in North Korea. It said the projectiles flew as far as 125 miles at a maximum altitude of 30 miles.

Virginia closer to removing statues

Some of Virginia's scores of Confederate monuments could be removed under legislation state lawmakers approved Sunday.

The Democratic-led House and Senate passed measures that would undo an existing state law protecting the monuments and instead let local governments decide their fate. The legislation heads to Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said he supports giving localities – several of which have declared their intent to remove statues – control over the issue.

1 dead, 17 hurt in Cleveland gunfire

Gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people, police said.

Police said Sunday that officers called to a neighborhood on the city's east side about 11:30 p.m. Saturday found a 48-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds. Other victims left in private vehicles and arrived at hospitals.