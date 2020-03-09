Women march worldwide for rights

From the streets of Manila to the plazas of Santiago, Chile, people around the world marked International Women's Day on Sunday with calls to end exploitation and increase equality.

But tensions marred some celebrations, with police reportedly using tear gas to break up a demonstration by thousands of women in Turkey and security forces arresting demonstrators at a rally in Kyrgyzstan.

“In many different ways or forms, women are being exploited and taken advantage of,” Arlene Brosas, the representative of a Filipino advocacy group, said during a rally that drew hundreds to the area near the presidential palace. Protesters called for higher pay and job security, and they demanded that President Rodrigo Duterte respect women's rights.

Turkish riot police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of demonstrators who, in defiance of a government ban, tried to march along Istanbul's main pedestrian street, media reports said.

The independent T24 news website said police also fired blanks to disperse the crowd. Several demonstrators were detained, according to the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper.

In Pakistan,women managed to rally in cities across the country despite petitions filed in court seeking to stop them. The opposition was stirred in part by controversy over a slogan used in last year's march: “My Body, My Choice.”

Some conservative groups had threatened to stop this year's marches by force. But Pakistani officials pledged to protect the marchers. The rallies are notable in a conservative country where women often do not feel safe in public places because of open harassment.

In Brazil, protests took a political turn, with many of the tens of thousands of protesters in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia denouncing the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has made comments seen by many as offensive to women.

One of the largest demonstrations occurred in Chile, where crowds thousands flooded the streets of the capital with dancing, music and angry demands for gender equality and an end to violence against women.

“They kill us, they rape us and nobody does anything,” some chanted.

National police estimated 125,000 took part in the capital and nearly 35,000 in other cities, but organizers said the crowds were far larger. Scattered clashes broke out at points when demonstrators threw rocks at police, who responded with water cannon.

Tens of thousands of women also marched in Paris and Madrid, inveighing against the “virus of the patriarchy.”