3 saved from rubble days after collapse

BEIJING – A man was pulled out alive after being trapped 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in which at least 20 people died.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the man was sent to hospital immediately after being rescued late Tuesday afternoon. Another nine people are missing from the collapse Saturday.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother had been rescued about midnight Monday after being trapped 52 hours.

The condition of all three of the survivors remains unknown.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus.

Most parts of China are quarantining people 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even traveled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.