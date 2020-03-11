Billionaire raffling Picasso for charity

MONACO – Billionaire art collector David Nahmad can't fully recall why he bought “Nature Morte,” a charmingly simple oil on canvas that Pablo Picasso painted in 1921.

Given that Nahmad owns about 300 of the Spanish genius's works, his forgetfulness is perhaps understandable. With such a princely trove – Nahmad says his Picasso collection is the world's largest in private hands – details get lost.

“We bought so many Picassos now, I don't remember the specific reason,” Nahmad said in a rare interview with The Associated Press in his Monaco home.

A very lucky someone, somewhere, will soon be joining Nahmad in the privileged club of Picasso owners, when “Nature Morte” is raffled off for charity this month.

Tickets, sold online, are $113 each. The winner of a similar raffle in 2013 was a 25-year-old fire sprinkler worker from Pennsylvania.

Nahmad, one of the art world's most influential dealers, will receive ($1.1 million for “Nature Morte” but says it is worth “at least two, three times” that.

“This raffle would not have succeeded if the name was not Picasso. I tried to propose other artists' names. But it would not work, because they wanted a name that would appeal to everybody,” he told the AP.

The raffle draw is being held in Paris on March 30. Organizers Péri Cochin, a television producer, and Arabelle Reille, an art historian, aim to sell 200,000 tickets, raising millions to provide water for villagers in Cameroon, Madagascar and Morocco.

Nahmad believes Picasso, who died in 1973, would have liked the idea.

“Picasso was very generous. He gave paintings to his driver, his tailor,” Nahmad said. “He wanted his art to be collected by all kinds of people, not only by the super-rich.”