Virus outbreak officially pandemic, UN agency says

GENEVA – The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. By using the charged word it had previously avoided, the U.N. health agency sought to shock countries into more drastic measures.

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.

Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the fight against the virus that started in China, the WHO said.

“They're suffering, but I guarantee you other countries will be in that situation soon,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief.

WHO officials said they thought long and hard about labeling the crisis a pandemic – meaning a new virus causing sustained outbreaks in multiple regions of the world. The risk of employing the term, Ryan said, is “if people use it as an excuse to give up.” But the benefit is “potentially of galvanizing the world to fight.”

Underscoring the mounting challenge: The case count outside China has multiplied 13-fold over the last two weeks to over 118,000, with the disease now responsible for 4,291 deaths, WHO said. With officials saying that Europe has become the new epicenter, Italy's cases soared again, to 12,462 infections and 827 deaths – numbers second only to China.

In response to the mounting crisis, Italy announced that all shops and businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores would be closed nationwide beginning today and designated billions in financial relief to cushion economic shocks from the virus, its latest efforts to adjust to the fast-evolving crisis that silenced the bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St. Peter's Square.

In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 – behind only China and Italy.

Earlier, Conte emphasized that Italy is unlikely to adopt the draconian quarantine measures that helped China push down new infections from thousands per day to a trickle and allowed its manufacturers to restart production lines.

China's new worry is that the coronavirus could re-enter from abroad. Beijing's city government announced that all overseas visitors will be quarantined for 14 days. Of 24 new cases reported Wednesday, five arrived from Italy and one from the United States. China has had over 81,000 virus infections and over 3,000 deaths.

In the Mideast, most of the nearly 10,000 cases are in Iran or involve people who traveled there. Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency said they include Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Iran's ministers for cultural heritage, handcrafts and tourism, and for industry, mines and business were also infected, the agency said.