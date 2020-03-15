Hard-hit Spain placed on lockdown

BARCELONA, Spain – Spain locked down its 46 million citizens and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it – the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants – as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus.

More borders snapped shut around the globe on Saturday and early today: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., which days ago barred travelers from most of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland. In the Philippines, thousands of police and soldiers started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia's most drastic containment moves.

Meanwhile, China, where the virus first appeared late last year, continued to relax its drastic restrictions, illustrating the way the center of gravity in the crisis has shifted westward toward Europe. The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

In a nationally televised address Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez detailed the battery of exceptional measures put in place as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in infections.

Later Saturday, Spain's government said Sánchez's wife has tested positive for coronavirus. Begoña Gómez and the prime minister are in good health, the goverrnment said.

In a lockdown similar to the one already imposed in Italy, people will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly. All schools and universities were closed, along with restaurants, bars, hotels and other non-essential retail businesses.

“From now, we enter into a new phase,” Sánchez said after a Cabinet meeting that lasted over seven hours. “We won't hesitate in doing what we must to beat the virus. We are putting health first.”

Spanish authorities said the number of infections climbed past 5,700, half of them in the capital, Madrid. That represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours. Spain has the fifth-highest number of cases, behind China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks.

“We had to close and remain shut for 15 days,” restaurant owner Rachel Paparardo said in Barcelona, which was already under regional restrictions. “But this is nothing. It is just so more people don't get infected and we can recover from this.”

Some flights bound for Spain turned around as word spread of the lockdown.

Countries around the world have been moving to prevent their health systems from collapsing under the load of all the virus cases.

Paris followed other cities in shuttering major tourist attractions, and France announced the closing of all restaurants, cafes, theaters and nonessential shops starting today. France has recorded at least 3,600 infections. It has banned gatherings of over 100 people, closed schools and asked companies to allow workers to stay home.

In Italy, the worst-hit European country, the number of deaths climbed past 1,400 and infections surged roughly 20% overnight to more than 21,000 because of what authorities characterized as irresponsible behavior by people still socializing despite the nationwide lockdown.

At noon, people around Italy came out to balconies, terraces or gardens or leaned out windows to clap for several minutes in a gesture of thanks to medical workers.

In Britain, the death toll nearly doubled from the day before to 21, and the number of people infected rose to over 1,100. Greece's infection total approached 230 with three deaths, and police there arrested 45 shopkeepers Saturday for violating a ban on operations.

The U.S. has seen 59 deaths – including the first in New York, Louisiana and Virginia – and more than 2,100 cases. In hard-hit Washington state, where 40 have died and and more than 550 have been infected, officials said the disease is straining the supply of protective gear available to medical providers despite shipments from the federal government.

Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, the president's personal physician said Saturday.

European countries took steps to isolate themselves from their neighbors.

Denmark closed its borders and halted passenger traffic in and out. Poland planned to close is borders and deny all foreigners entry unless they had personal ties there. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania took similar action.

In the Pacific, New Zealand said most incoming passengers, including citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days.

The measures mirror those taken by China, which in January quarantined more than 60 million people, starting with the epicenter, Wuhan. The spread of COVID-19 in China has slowed dramatically, according to the National Health Commission.

Wuhan is now the only city in the province designated “high-risk.” Regional municipalities are gradually resuming public transportation and reopening businesses. Parks, museums and art galleries have reopened in Shanghai.