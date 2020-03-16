Lockdowns deepen across Europe

ROME – Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of restaurants and bars aimed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers of cases and deaths continued to rise, including in hard-hit Italy where 368 more deaths brought its overall toll to 1,809. With the country under a nearly week-old lockdown, Pope Francis ventured out of the Vatican to visit two churches in Rome to pray for the sick, a spokesman said.

Public worship was curtailed in many places as pastors gave sermons to empty pews or moved to online services. Muslim authorities announced that the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City would be closed indefinitely, and the Vatican said next month's Holy Week services would not be open to the public.

In Spain, long lines for food and police patrols marked the first day of a nationwide quarantine. In the Philippines, soldiers and police sealed off the densely populated capital of Manila from most domestic travelers. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced plans to limit movement nationwide, and Lebanon's government ordered a lockdown in the country, closing down Beirut's famed seaside corniche.

Ireland ordered all pubs and bars to close for two weeks – including on Tuesday, St. Patrick's Day – and urged people not even to hold house parties. Two pub industry groups had warned of the “real difficulty” in keeping people apart in the country's famous watering holes.

With new infections dwindling in Asia, Europe has become the main front line of the fight against COVID-19. The virus has infected 162,000 people and killed over 6,000, but nearly 75,000 people have already recovered.

China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Spain have the most infections. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

People should go out “only alone or with the people who live in their apartment,” said Austria's Kurz, whose country has 800 infections.

Italy, the worst-hit European country, reported its biggest day-to-day increase in infections – 3,590 more cases in a 24-hour period – for a total of almost 24,747.

“It's not a wave. It's a tsunami,” said Dr. Roberto Rona, who's in charge of intensive care at the Monza hospital.

The Transport Ministry banned passengers from taking ferries to the island of Sardinia and halted overnight train trips, which many in the north had used to reach homes and families in the south.

The Vatican said it would close all Holy Week ceremonies to the public starting with Palm Sunday on April 5. Although the statement did not specify Easter, which is celebrated on April 12, it appeared likely that restrictions on large gatherings might well continue in Italy. Holy Week services usually draw tens of thousands to Rome but, with Italy at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism has vanished.

Spain was under lockdown amid a two-week state of emergency. In Barcelona, there were long lines to buy bread. Police patrolled parks and told people who were not walking their dogs to go home. Spain's Health Ministry said the country has recorded 288 deaths, up from 136 on Saturday, while the number of infections rose to 7,753 from 5,700.

The Netherlands ordered all schools, day-care centers, restaurants and bars to close until April 6. The new restrictions cover the country's famed marijuana-selling “coffee shops” and sex clubs.

France, which has 4,500 infections and 91 deaths, went ahead Sunday with nationwide elections to choose mayors and other local leaders despite a crackdown on gatherings.

In Germany, which had reported more than 4,800 cases and 12 deaths, the state of Bavaria held municipal elections, with poll workers wearing protective gloves.