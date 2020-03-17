Random shooter slays 4, himself

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through a southwest Missouri city before eventually crashing into a convenience store, where he walked inside, opened fire and left five people dead, including a police officer and himself, police said Monday.

The dead from Sunday night's shooting include a store employee and two men who were in the store, police said. A second officer was injured, along with another person.

The gunman's motives remain unclear, Springfield police Chief Paul Williams said at a news conference.

The Kansas City Star reported that the gunman opened fire from inside the store as police responded to reports of shootings, with officers taking cover behind vehicles and shields.

Police identified the shooter as 31-year-old Joaquin S. Roman of Springfield. Officer Christopher Walsh, 32, was shot and killed as he tried to rescue a victim, Williams said.

Police say man killed 6 in family, self

A 66-year-old man fatally shot six relatives in a small North Carolina community over the weekend, then killed himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday afternoon in the Moncure area of Chatham County, the county sheriff's office said in a statement. Evidence indicates that Larry Don Ray shot and killed the six others before turning the gun on himself, Lt. Sara Pack, an agency spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The victims were between the ages of 39 and 93.

20 charged in 2015 Paris terror attacks

French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered terrorism charges against 20 people.

Of the 20, 11 are jailed, three are under house arrest and six face international arrest warrants. Three of the group, including alleged mastermind Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in fighting in Iraq and Syria.

Killer of 19 sentenced to hang in Japan

A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a former care home employee to hang for knifing to death 19 disabled people and injuring two dozen others in the deadliest mass attack in post-World War II Japan.

The Yokohama District Court convicted Satoshi Uematsu of the killings and of injuring 24 other residents and two caregivers at the Yamayuri-en residential center in July 2016.

Uematsu had said he was trying to help the world by killing people he thought were burdens.